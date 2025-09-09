Injury Updates for the Miami Hurricanes Ahead of No. 18 USF
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 5 Miami (2-0) has tried to stay healthy to start the season, but some key players have been banged up in the early goings.
One five-star freshman is out for the season, while three other Hurricanes have been banged up since the start of the season.
Mario Cristobal gave an update on those key players who will and will not see the field against No. 18 USF.
"Yeah, I expected Jojo [Trader], [Jordan] Lyle, and [Armondo] Blount [to play]," Cristobal said at his weekly press conference.
Trader and Lyle are expected to be massive parts of the offense this season. Trader is wearing No. 1 this season for the Canes, while Lyle looked like RB1 starting the game against No. 6 Notre Dame.
Trader has been dealing with injuries dating back to spring camp. He played a few snaps against the Fighting Irish, but was not utilized much. He was outstanding with his blocking on key plays, and outside of one deep ball quarterback Carson Beck tried to land, he was not a factor in the game.
Lyle tweaked his ankle against the Fighting Irish during the opening drive and did not see the field after. Cristobal said it was nothing massive, and each player took the night off against Bethune-Cookman.
Blount is the same way. He saw a few snaps against the Irish, but the Hurricanes are going to need him for the future now that their other star freshman is out for the season.
Miami Hurricanes Defensive Edge Hayden Lowe Out for the Season:
"Hayden Lowe will be out for the season. This injury's a little bit more significant than what we thought. So you know, he'll come back strong, and he'll be ready for spring football, but he will be out for the season."
"That guy's got an unbelievable future. Tremendous upside. He is physical, he is strong, he loves football. He's young, he makes his mistakes like anybody else.
But, yeah, we were looking forward to playing him a bunch, and he got banged up a few weeks ago, and really tried to come back, and it didn't work out. So finally, a decision was made that we got to start getting him ready for spring football for the rest of his career here."
Lowe was a five-star recruit out of Westlake Villages (Calif.) Oaks Christian. He was considered the 16th-best player and second-best edge rusher in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The Hurricanes will now be preparing for games without the talented rusher as they turn their attention to the South Florida Bulls.
