Kickoff Time and TV Announcement Made For Miami Football At Syracuse
Miami’s final game of the season at Syracuse on Nov. 30 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. from the JMA Wireless Dome, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday afternoon.
The Hurricanes’ final regular season contest will be broadcast on ESPN and will be the deciding game if they reach the ACC Championship games.
Miami leads the all-time series with the Orange, 16-7, winning six straight meetings. The two sides last faced off in 2017.
The Hurricanes have a lot to answer before their final game of the season. The defense has been the one then that consistently holds them back from holding on to games that are easily dependable wins. Wake Forest should be one of those games that the Canes should have on lock, but that is also the ultimate trap game. The Hurricanes need to come out like they have a point to prove because they do.
Heisman hopeful Cam Ward seems to have been thrown to the wayside when it comes to the national media and the Heisman conversation. It's not like he is the best quarterback in the country and arguably the best player in the nation as well. The Hurricanes would be nothing without him and he will want to remind people who should be at the top of those lists for best of the best this season.
