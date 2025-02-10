Legendary Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Jimmy Johnson Hints at Retirement
Where would the Miami Hurricanes program be without legendary Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson?
With a long career of coaching and broadcasting, more tribute videos highlighted all his work as a coach and broadcaster. One of the videos they showed highlighted the former head coach of the Hurricanes during the 1980s who helped bring the school a National Championship during his time in Coral Gables.
Despite the tribute incorporating AI, it brought the coach to tears when he almost said goodbye to the American audience.
“One day at a time, Curt,” Johnson said after being asked if this was “goodbye” by host Curt Menefee. “One day at a time.”
Johnson turns 82 this summer. He is the happiest he has ever been and spending time with the ones he loves most seems like the only way for the coach to leave from the game he revolutionized.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.