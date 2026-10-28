The Most Underrated Position Group For No. 1 Miami Continues to Get 'Better and Better'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — All attention goes to Darian Mensah, Malachi Toney, and Javian Mallory when it comes to Miami's offense.

The offensive line continues to get criticized, but is still having a solid season.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have some of the best individual talent in the country, but the defense is still coming together, with injuries causing struggles all around.

However, one position group that has struggled with health but has still delivered is Miami's tight end core.

Led by junior Ejlia Lofton, the Hurricanes' tight end core is starting to get more shine with more playing time awarded to their two freshmen who have been forced to level up their game thanks to an injury to Luka Gilbert in the offseason.

Others might see Lofton as an overlooked player, but Mario Cristobal doesn't care about those narratives. Life goes on, and the junior tight end will still get the ball.

"I don't really care much for like talking or all that stuff, but I know that that comes into play for guys and some of the postseason stuff and everything," Cristobal said. "So I'm sure it's a value in some way, not for playing, but in other aspects. So, but I think what needs to be recognized is Elija. I mean, his physicality, his ability to block both in the pass game and the run game, his route-running ability, his contested catch ability, his balance and body control.

"I mean, he's proven over time that, and I believe he's going to prove it more and more. He's going to be one of the better weapons, not only on our team but in the country. So, elite human being. Glad to see him fight through a bunch of stuff. Remember, he had that massive injury in the Fiesta Bowl last year, right after a big catch. So it's great to see him at full health and playing the way he's playing."

Lofton has seen his targets increase over the past few games, highlighted by 17 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns. His blocking also remains elite, which is why he is always on the field.

However, freshmen Israel Abrams and Gavin Mueller have started to get more key playing time at all levels as games continue to get more important each week.

Mueller caught his first touchdown of his career in Miami's demolition job against Pitt, while Briggs continues to get open and get chances on the field.

First career TD for Gavin Mueller pic.twitter.com/xzxH359C1S — T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) October 24, 2026

"Those guys are really, really good players," Mario Cristobal said. "I mean, they are. They're big, they're athletic. Izzy's almost 235- 240, and Gavin's 265. They run really well. Catch the ball well. Really smart. They're physical. They throw their bodies around. The moments aren't too big for them, and they have a great mentor, a guy like Elija [Lofton].

"So those guys have been playing really well, and they're just going to keep getting better and better. I know Gavin got called for the holding. The tackle bumps the end, and we think we could hit that seam, but the ball bounced again, another gap, and he goes down with the end. They're going to call that all the time, you know. But you know, aside from that, just a really high-level production from both guys."

Tight End Snap Count:

TE: Elija Lofton -- 55 Gavin Mueller -- 28 Israel Briggs -- 17 Owen Ruskavich -- 4

The group continues to add reps and prove what Cristobal sees in practice. Everything from Greentree shows up, and each player is starting to show why there are Hurricanes.

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