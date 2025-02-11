All Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes Set to Hire Former Colorado Coach

The Hurricanes are set to hire Damione Lewis from the Colorado Buffaloes to improve the defensive side of the ball and help them grow.

Dec 02, 2010; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Damione Lewis (97) leaves the field at the end of warmups prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Texans 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images
Dec 02, 2010; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Damione Lewis (97) leaves the field at the end of warmups prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Texans 34-24. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images / Howard Smith-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are expected to hire Damione Lewis, currently a defensive line assistant at Colorado, to work alongside Jason Taylor, according to a report from 247Sports.

This will be a homecoming for Lewis, a standout defensive tackle for Miami and a first-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft Class after finishing a collegiate career with the Hurricanes where he totaled 15.5 sacks.

After a ten-year career playing in the NFL, he transitioned to coaching. His journey has included four seasons as the defensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks and, most recently, a short stint with Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.

During his one season with the Buffaloes, the team saw a notable jump in production, recording 34 sacks and 79 tackles for loss in 2024, leading the Big 12 in both categories. He highlighted tons of new talent and was a key developer for most of the transfers that entered through Boulder.

Lewis already has deep ties with the Hurricanes and those ties helped him return to the place that gave his career a chance. Now in Miami, he will take that to the next level. The Hurricanes already have a stout defensive line but struggled to set the edge during key games. Lewis will be key in teaching this simple and fundamental area of the game to the Canes.

Coach Mario Cristobal will also do the same thing. He will bring in former talent and restore the brotherhood that the Hurricanes once had and this move only solidifies what the Hurricanes want to do.

