Mario Cristobal Assesses New Challenges After First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 7 Miami has stayed under the radar during fall camp, but now, after its first scrimmage, head coach Mario Cristobal looks for ways to improve his team.

After Monday's practice, Cristobal noted that the team has new areas for improvement that he discovered after the scrimmage.

He want's the best out of this group, knowing that they can be a special team similar to last season.

"Well, I think it’s a team that likes to compete and whatever work we throw at them, they attack it," Cristobal said. "I do think there’s plenty of work to be done in the area of execution, of physicality, of pre-snap discipline, post-snap composure.

"I would say in chasing and finishing, which has always been a really good and strong aspect of our programs, our good teams.“

Being in shape has changed the Hurricanes' program overnight since Miami hired coach Ervin Young last season. His top players are healthier, faster, and smarter, but Cristobal still wants more out of them.

The program has thrived on being pushed to new limits, ones that the team is willing to accept.

"I think camp is running its course and that we’re getting more and more of it," Cristobal said. "But we’d like to see it more in Play 68, Play 78, Play 92 of the scrimmage, as opposed to [just] the early parts. So, that’s a challenge to the team, making sure [they know] that we’re going to go to the edge.

"That’s our job. In a safe manner, we’re going to push them to the edge and always work to get ourselves a breakthrough. And we’re getting closer and closer to getting that, but there’s no magic way to get there. We have to work it into existence, and we have to get in really, really good shape."

Nonstop work has brought Miami back and rejuvenated the blue-blood program. They are still an ACC title and a National Championship short of being all the way back, but this team has the best shot at accomplishing both goals in one season.

However, with these goals in mind, Cristobal highlights the biggest challenge the team has so far.

"That’s probably the biggest challenge right now, making sure that we are running everywhere, max effort, everything," Cristobal explained. "Chasing the ball, running on and off the field, just the simple fundamentals of a strong culture will naturally help you get in better condition.”

Miami will work on getting in better shape ahead of its season opener against Stanford on the road Sept. 4.

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