Mario Cristobal Highlights Some Similarities and Differences Between Cam Ward and Carson Beck

Mario Cristobal is entering the year with another quarterback that could be in play for one of the top draft picks in the 2026 draft, comparing Carson Beck to Cam Ward.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Losing a star quarterback for any program will be hard to recover from. Losing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is another obstacle that Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is preparing for this upcoming season.

He has had high quarterback draft picks before; look at what Justin Herbert is doing in the NFL. Now, he will prepare to replace Cam Ward with Carson Beck, as he is fully recovered from his UCL injury in his throwing arm.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time that Beck looked his best was the 2023 season, where he was touted as the best quarterback in the country, throwing for nearly 4000 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions. That is the Beck that Cristobal wants to see, and he believes he can get that and more from his star quarterback.

"He looks great, Cristobal said. "He's been throwing the ball, and he looks normal-he looks even better than normal. He feels like he's just about there, and we start are entire team workouts. We’ve reported on Sunday, and we start on Monday. He is cleared to do everything, so it's exciting times for him and our football team."

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Cristobal also knows that this is a different QB under center compared to Ward. They have some similarities but some differences as well.

"He is different than Cam personality-wise, but not from a drive and determination side," Cristobal said. "I think that really hit us strong in that very short process with Carson. His knowledge of the game speaks very loudly of a guy who's been prepping his entire life. I also think we brought in a person who has a lot to prove, but more in the sense of winning. More in the sense of team than anything else."

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

