Mario Cristobal Praises New DC Corey Hetherman After Spring Scrimmage
The intensity is starting to heat up for the Miami Hurricanes football team with the spring game around the corner. That also means srimmages are starting to highlight some of the positives of off-season moves — one of those being the hiring of a new defensive coordinator.
It has taken some time for most of the new installments on the defensive side of the ball to get fully in play, but Coery Hetherman has been on top of his game, and coach Miami Cristobal knows it.
"As far as the install goes, it’s probably on schedule, Cristobal said after Saturday's scrimmage. "He’s a super intense guy, extremely smart, high football IQ, really, really intense. If you’re not about learning, if you’re not about intensity and just bringing it on a daily basis, it’s not going to be for you. This guy is, it’s like [offensive coordinator] Shannon Dawson. They’re both elite professionals."
Cristobal knows that this defense has to be better than last year. Last season with Cam Ward will be a wasted oppurtinity to say that the Hurricanes had a real chance of being back in the national spotlight has one of the premire programs in the country. Defensively it feel at his feet and Heatherman has brought in a new style and attitude that everyone loves.
"Coach Hetherman has brought in his own style, his demeanor of being a tough and physical defense that communicates really, really well, lines up and makes no excuses," Cristobal said. "And technique and fundamentals are at the forefront. There’s been a lot of progress, and you saw it today. If you talk to them, they’ll tell you we still need a lot more — a lot more work, a lot more to do, a lot more improvement. But I mean, you heard the guys coming off the field, there’s legitimate excitement because it’s a it’s really trying to look different.”
Time will tell if that will translate to the field. It is still a positive sign for the future of the defense this season because of the praise Cristobal is giving.