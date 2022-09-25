Miami Commit Unfazed By Hurricanes' Loss to MTSU

The Hurricanes had a plethora of talented prospects in attendance at Saturday's game, and they all watched Miami get trounced by Middle Tennessee State, 45-31, at home. It was a devastating loss for head coach Mario Cristobal and company, both for their season and their recruiting efforts.

Luckily, at least one Miami commitment seems unfazed by the Canes most recent loss. Antonio Tripp Jr., a four-star offensive line prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., took to twitter to show his commitment to the program and encourage the same from his fellow future Hurricanes.

"We coming in January ready, believe that," read Tripp's caption that accompanied an edit of all the Canes' commits.

It's a positive sign for Canes fans to see their recruits are still on board, as a loss like that can shake foundations. Tripp and the other 2023 commits are a crucial part of Cristobal's rebuilding plan at "the U".

The current Canes roster is undoubtedly talented, but this upcoming recruiting class is on pace to be one of the best in program history. If Miami wants to keep on an upward trajectory, it can not afford to let any of these prep standouts sign elsewhere.

Aside from Tripp, that class of commits also includes SI99 honorees Jaden Rashada and Francis Mauigoa. Miami's also battling for several more high profile recruits as the season goes on, so seeing a strong supporting message from Tripp after a tough loss, can only help sway those undecideds towards Coral Gables, Fla. This season could be seen as an opportunity for those young players to come in and play right away next fall.

Miami will get next weekend off for their bye, and then will open up conference play by hosting North Carolina (Oct. 8). There's sure to be some more recruits in the house for that one and it will be imperative for the Hurricanes to prove they're a program worth suiting up for.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.