All Hurricanes

Miami Adds More Secondary Help With the Commitment of Charles Brantley

The Hurricanes return to Michigan State well once again and add another defensive player from the portal.

Justice Sandle

Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Charles Brantley celebrates after the win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have had a busy Saturday as they add their fourth commitment from the transfer portal as Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley looks to make an impact.

This is the second time the Hurricanes have taken a dip into the Big 10 during the portal season as they picked up arguably the best defensive player on the team this season in defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. last season.

This year they add a DB after a season of questionable play from the position all season long. Brantley was considered a top 30 player out of the portal pool.

The 6', 179-pound Brantley had 27 tackles, 2 TFLs and 3 INTs in 2024. According to PFF, he allowed 14 receptions for 149 yards on 37 targets without allowing a touchdown. He also graded out at 77 percent on the season.

For his career, Brantley has 103 tackles, 5 TFLs, 5 INTs, and two pick-sixes. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Head coach Mario Cristobal is patching in all the missing holes from this previous year with more targets in the secondary looking to come.

Miami is also targeting more secondary players including Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin), Andrew Marshall (Idaho) and Emmanuel Karnley (Arizona).

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

2025 Miami Hurricanes Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Everything Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal Said After Pop-Tart Bowl Announcement

Welcome to the ACC Bill Belichick, Mario Cristobal Time is Ticking: Just a Minute

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football