Miami Adds More Secondary Help With the Commitment of Charles Brantley
The Miami Hurricanes have had a busy Saturday as they add their fourth commitment from the transfer portal as Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley looks to make an impact.
This is the second time the Hurricanes have taken a dip into the Big 10 during the portal season as they picked up arguably the best defensive player on the team this season in defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. last season.
This year they add a DB after a season of questionable play from the position all season long. Brantley was considered a top 30 player out of the portal pool.
The 6', 179-pound Brantley had 27 tackles, 2 TFLs and 3 INTs in 2024. According to PFF, he allowed 14 receptions for 149 yards on 37 targets without allowing a touchdown. He also graded out at 77 percent on the season.
For his career, Brantley has 103 tackles, 5 TFLs, 5 INTs, and two pick-sixes. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Head coach Mario Cristobal is patching in all the missing holes from this previous year with more targets in the secondary looking to come.
Miami is also targeting more secondary players including Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin), Andrew Marshall (Idaho) and Emmanuel Karnley (Arizona).