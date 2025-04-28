Miami Bold Weekend Lifts Them To A Top Four Transfer Portal Class
14 new transfers in for the Miami Hurricanes, and now sit in the top five with another great portal class after last season's push.
After this weekends push from the Canes, snagging three players that instantly fill in roles, the Hurricanes now have the No. 4 transfer portal class in the country per 247Sports.
the additions of Keelan Marion, Kamal Bonner, and Bert Auburn added to the already stacked class the Hurricanes have brought in.
It starts with their new quarterback, Carson Beck. Despite all the drama that he has dealt with, starting with his time with the Canes, he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He has the talent and now the possible receiver to consistently catch for him.
The defensive side of the ball will look brand new with the amount of secondary additions and key placements on the defensive line. The Hurricanes look like a brand new team, and one that could compete because of their defense. They still need a few more players for depth purposes, but they will continue to look in the portal for some of those key pieces.
The Hurricanes only sit behind LSU, Texas Tech, and Ole Miss, who also have very good players entering their programs this season. The Hurricanes have a plan higher than those programs, though. They are looking for an ACC Championship and a bid into the College Football Playoff, where Beck could get them to a championship game.