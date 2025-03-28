Miami’s Carson Beck Featured in ESPN’s Top QBs for 2025
ESPN has released their rankings of the top 15 quarterbacks in college football heading into the 2025 season. New Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has made the cut.
He transferred from the Georgia Bulldogs, coming off a down year and recovering from a serious injury. That hasn't prevented him from being ranked at No. 7 on this list. The reason for the ranking is the belief around college football that it wasn't Beck who took a major step back last season but the supporting cast around him.
An SEC coach reportedly said of Beck:
"I just felt like [Georgia] didn't have the same receiving corps last year that they had the year before. He took a lot of the heat. I'm sure that there's things he could have done better -- it always is that way -- but I just felt like they weren't the same. You lose the big tight end from the year before, you lose a couple other guys. You're trying to piece it together."
A defensive coordinator he faced in the SEC added:
"He showed good pocket awareness. He's one that I think is a little bit more athletic than people give credit for. I'm not saying a blazer, but he runs good enough when he wants to run. I thought that kid can make the throws, he was a good decision-maker. I know he threw a ton of picks, I get it, but that's because of the confidence that he has to make some throws and throw into tight windows."
There is also belief around the college football that Miami has a system that is setup perfectly for Beck excel in and help him reach his potential getting back to where he was prior to the 2024 season.
Recommended Articles
Jalen Rivers Prepares for the NFL Draft After Strong Pro Day
Miami Still in Pursuit of Ohio State Wide Receiver Commit Chris Henry Jr.
Miami's Cam Ward Shines at Pro Day, Poised to Headline 2025 NFL Draft