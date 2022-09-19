How Fast Can Miami Coaching Staff Turnaround the Punt Return Unit?

Dead last. That’s where the Miami Hurricanes rank within college football’s punt return units. It’s Year 1 for head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff. There will be bumps in the road. Still, the numbers are difficult to fathom.

Five punt returns, for minus-15 yards, for a minus-three yard average. That’s just not acceptable at a place like Miami. Quite frankly, that’s not acceptable at any FBS college football program. Here’s the ironic part.

Miami is also No. 1 in college football for kickoff returns. No lie, the Canes are leading the nation.

Kickoff man Key’Shawn Smith is averaging 61.3 yards per kickoff. Now, he may not be the answer as a punt returner, but his big-play returns allowed great field position for the Canes already this season. That begs the following question.

Where do the Canes go from here? It’s three games in and there are issues that need to be addressed within all three phases – offense, defense and the overall special teams units – like any college football program.

Therefore, it’s not like punt returns gain all the practice time. Here are four ideas that the Miami coaches are probably already discussing.

1) If the return game is not going to be the strength, for whatever the reason, perhaps Miami can block a few punts. Why not? It’s not like the Canes are lacking athletes, plus one of college football’s all-time great punt-block artists in Ed Reed is on the Miami staff. 2) Change up the lineup with regards to which players are on the punt return teams. Open up the competition to more offensive and defensive starters being available. It’s not like the unit could get much worse. 3) Make some different punt return calls, i.e. return left instead of up the middle, or fake a reverse on a return. Mix it up. 4) After struggling and adding on the muffed punt against Texas A&M, it might be time to open up the punt returner position as well. Smith is an obvious answer if he feels comfortable doing it, and there are other Miami players that are capable. Look, Tyrique Stevenson is a really good football player as a cornerback. He is faltering as a return man, however. Other players must be at least considered.

Whatever it may be that the Hurricanes coaching staff comes up with, there need to be definitive strides taken post-haste. Miami can beat every remaining team on its schedule. That said, the punt return unit, at least as it's currently performing, could cost the Canes a game or two down the stretch. One other point regarding the future.

The Hurricanes have two talented committed recruits in Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph from Miami (Edison) and Robby Washington from Miami (Palmetto). Each of them are fast, twitchy, and fit the mold of traditional returners.

Once each of the Miami class of 2023 commitments reaches Coral Gables, there’s going to be ample opportunity for the Miami coaches to get each player involved with the punt return game.

