Hurricanes Commit Robby Washington Says Miami Treats Him 'Like Family'

Along with brother Bobby and IMG (Fla.) Academy offensive lineman Antonio Tripp, athlete Robby Washington was one the first players to commit to Miami in its 2023 recruiting class.

The Hurricanes, led by head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff, have made a strong impression on Washington, who described the family-like atmosphere as the primary reason why he committed to Miami in March 2022.

"What made me commit to Miami is family," Washington said to All Hurricanes after Miami Palmetto (Fla.) High School's 33-13 win against Killian (Fla.). "They treat me like I'm family so there's no other bigger rule-one than that."

Washington is only of the many talented offensive weapons in Miami's 2023 class, including Miami (Fla.) Edison receiver Nathaniel Joseph and IMG Academy tight end Riley Williams.

The 5-foot-10 speedster had a two-touchdown performance against Killian, which was the school that Washington previously attended. This showing gave the talented receiver momentum heading into the Panthers' middle stretches of the season.

"It was really good because it's my first touchdown of the season," Washington said. "I was trying to get back familiar with the touchdown box. It's gonna be like that all season."

The Miami native scored a receiving touchdown as well as a rushing touchdown. Washington has had experience throughout his high school career at the running back position, and this would be a role he would be comfortable in if called to do so.

"If they need me at running back, I'm gonna play where they need me at," Washington said. "I'm gonna play the best to my ability."

Washington will get his next chance to find the endzone next Friday, Sept. 16 against Miami (Fla.) Columbus with kick-off at Tropical Park scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

