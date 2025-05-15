All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes Defensive & Special Teams Standouts Set For NFL Debuts

Francisco Mauigoa, Tyler Baron, and Andres Borregales will each take the field for their first NFL game on September 7, continuing Miami’s strong pipeline to the pros.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (1) reacts after a tackle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The NFL has released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Hurricanes had seven players drafted, and three of them are on the defense and special teams. They will all be making their NFL debut in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season on Sunday, September 7. The defensive stars who will be stepping on an NFL field for the first time are fifth-round pick Francisco Mauigoa, fifth-round pick Tyler Baron, and sixth-round pick Andres Borregales.

LB Francisco Mauigoa, New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on CBS

Mauigoa will likely serve primarily in a backup role to start his NFL career. The Jets selected him higher than most analysts had him projected, which could be a clue that he could be thrust into a larger role than expected as a rookie.  

Edge Rusher Tyler Baron, New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on CBS

Baron will likely start his season off in a rotational role for the Jets. We expect him to be rotated in on limited but significant snaps to start the season in certain situations where the team feels he is best utilized. 

K Andres Borregales, New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on CBS

When a team drafts a kicker in the sixth round, he's all but a lock to make the roster. He'll was one of, if not the best, kicker in the nation and the top kicking prospect in this year's NFL Draft. The Patriots will expect him to now be one of the best kickers in the NFL.

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

