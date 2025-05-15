Miami Hurricanes Defensive & Special Teams Standouts Set For NFL Debuts
The NFL has released their schedule for the upcoming 2025 season. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Miami Hurricanes had seven players drafted, and three of them are on the defense and special teams. They will all be making their NFL debut in Week 1 of the upcoming NFL season on Sunday, September 7. The defensive stars who will be stepping on an NFL field for the first time are fifth-round pick Francisco Mauigoa, fifth-round pick Tyler Baron, and sixth-round pick Andres Borregales.
LB Francisco Mauigoa, New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on CBS
Mauigoa will likely serve primarily in a backup role to start his NFL career. The Jets selected him higher than most analysts had him projected, which could be a clue that he could be thrust into a larger role than expected as a rookie.
Edge Rusher Tyler Baron, New York Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on CBS
Baron will likely start his season off in a rotational role for the Jets. We expect him to be rotated in on limited but significant snaps to start the season in certain situations where the team feels he is best utilized.
K Andres Borregales, New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sunday, September 7, 1:00 PM EST on CBS
When a team drafts a kicker in the sixth round, he's all but a lock to make the roster. He'll was one of, if not the best, kicker in the nation and the top kicking prospect in this year's NFL Draft. The Patriots will expect him to now be one of the best kickers in the NFL.
Recommended Articles
Four Miami Hurricanes Offensive Stars Set For NFL Debuts In Week 1 Of 2025 Season
Cam Ward Pushed For Titans To Signs Former Hurricanes Teammate Xavier Restrepo
No. 1 Pick Cam Ward Embraces Leadership Role As Titans Rookie QB