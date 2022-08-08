Takeaways From Day Three of Miami Hurricanes Fall Practice

Photo credit: Collier Logan, AllHurricanes.com

The second week of Miami football’s fall camp kicked off Monday morning and was followed by a media availability with Miami offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, third-year running backs Jaylan Knighton and Henry Parrish Jr., third-year linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. and junior offensive lineman Jakai Clark.

Here are All Hurricanes' takeaways and highlights from UM’s third day of fall practice.

1. The quarterbacks were sharp.

Throughout Monday's practice, returning starter Tyler Van Dyke and redshirt freshman Jake Garcia delivered, showing off precise ball placement. Both quarterbacks were impressive when they were working on their downfield passing, although Garcia was at his best when connecting with receivers on intermediate routes.

Freshman Jacurri Brown also showed strong flashes, but his inconsistency, something that plagued the Valdosta, Ga. native throughout the spring, continues to be a factor.

2. Te'Cory Couch was noticeably more physically built.

One of the primary concerns throughout the junior cornerback's tenure at Miami has been his build. Couch arrived at UM at only 148 pounds, which is very light compared to most defensive backs in college football.

And while the South Florida native's updated weight has not been released, he looked much more built on Monday than in previous seasons. Photos of his offseason transformation surfaced on the internet last week.

3. Wesley Bissainthe is developing well and impressing teammates.

The Miami native, who showed flashes of tremendous upside throughout spring practice, has carried that momentum over to the fall.

Flagg spoke glowingly of Bissainthe after practice,

"He locks on, he listens. He doesn't say much, but when he [asks] a question it's a good question," Flagg said regarding Bissainthe. "He's physical, fast, he's a great kid. He's what you would want in an ideal freshman. He does everything right off the field, he's a great guy."

4. Jacolby George rebounds from early drops and puts together a good practice.

After dropping two passes early in practice, the sophomore receiver rebounded, impressing throughout the rest of the drills open to the media.

George was arguably Miami's most consistent outside receiver throughout the spring, and it's encouraging for the Hurricanes to see their talented wideout fight back and answer when adversity struck.

5. Jaylan Knighton is a great fit in Josh Gattis's system.

In a running back room crowded with five players who could contend for playing time, Knighton, who was Miami's leading rusher last season, does a lot of things that fit well with the offensive scheme that Gattis ran at Michigan.

Knighton's speed, which Gattis commended after Monday's practice, gives the Hurricanes a back who can excel in a run scheme predicated on outside and wide zone concepts.

These concepts also require a running back who can read where the holes that his offensive line creates are and burst upfield, something that Knighton did well last season when given the opportunity to.

