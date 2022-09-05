Miami Hurricanes Post-Week 1 Injury Report

The Miami Hurricanes left their Week 1 win against Bethune-Cookman relatively unscathed, with only a few players managing minor injuries heading into Saturday's game against Southern Mississippi.

Running back Jaylan Knighton is expected to play against the Golden Eagles. The third-year player missed the season-opener with a soft tissue injury and was held out of the game for precautionary reasons.

Miami's running backs elevated their play in Knighton's absence, rumbling for 300 yards and seven touchdowns, the latter of which is a modern record for the school.

Junior Zion Nelson, who has been recovering from a cleanup procedure that left him out of last Saturday's contest, is also expected to return to Miami's lineup against Southern Mississippi. Fifth-year offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. filled in Nelson's place at left tackle against the Wildcats.

RELATED: Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries

Oregon transfer and offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu was a late scratch, as well, against Bethune-Cookman. Head coach Mario Cristobal, who said that the offensive lineman has "a minor tweak, a soft-tissue injury," anticipates him to play against the Golden Eagles.

UM's offensive line played well in Sagapolu's absence, bolstering the Hurricanes' record-setting rushing attack. The unit also did not give up a sack, as well only allowed one quarterback hurry.

Defensive lineman Leonard Taylor, who left Miami's first game due to a stinger, and starting center Jakai Clark, who was replaced by Jonathan Denis after the fourth-year junior suffered an injury, are also likely to be available for Week 2.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.