Multiple Hurricanes Serving Suspensions, Updates on Injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Despite Miami's 70-13 win, some unfortunate news came out of Coral Gables, Fla. Saturday night, as head coach Mario Cristobal announced a one-game suspension of wide receiver Isaiah Horton, the two-game suspension of wide receiver Jacolby George and the two-game suspension of safety Jalen Harrell.

The reasons for these suspensions were not immediately given.

These suspensions were handed out before Miami's season-opener, so Horton will be eligible to return next Saturday, Sept. 10, against Southern Mississippi, while George and Harrell will be available for UM's Week 3 matchup on Sept. 17 on the road against Texas A&M.

Running back Jaylan Knighton was held out of Saturday's game for precautionary reasons. Cristobal noted that the south Florida native is dealing with a soft-tissue injury. The running back warmed up initially but was on the sidelines in shorts by the start of the game.

Sophomore Leonard Taylor, who started and played against the Wildcats, suffered an injury. Cristobal said that the defensive lineman had a "stinger" but will be okay moving forward.

Jakai Clark, Miami's starting center, was also knocked out of the game due to an injury, but Cristobal considered him to be "okay."

Oregon transfer Jonathan Denis handled Miami's center duties when Clark went out. The redshirt freshman and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had a miscue on a snap exchange, causing UM's lone fumble of the game.

Clark led a successful day for Miami's offensive line. The unit did not allow a sack and helped the Hurricanes' running backs rush for seven touchdowns, which is a modern school record.

