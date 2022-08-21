Miami Hurricanes Offense 'More Efficient' in Fall Scrimmage No. 2

The sun was beating down on the Greentree Practice Fields Saturday afternoon, as temperatures reached over 90 degrees, but it didn't stop the Miami Hurricanes from having a physical fall scrimmage.

It's something head coach Mario Cristobal welcomes the relentless south Florida heat.

"We have to take a lot of pride in the elements that we practice in and use it to our advantage," Cristobal told Miami Athletics after the scrimmage. "There has to be a lot of pride in the fact that we train in this all summer ... It also tests you, and a day like today in play eight to nine, 10, 11, 12 of a drive, the film's gonna show. The film's gonna show who really is in game condition and who still has work to do."

The team as a whole has shown growth, according to Cristobal. The offense, led by returning starter Tyler Van Dyke, performed well throughout the scrimmage in its battle against a talented UM defense.

"[Miami's offense was] more efficient in several aspects, had some big plays and had some big drops ... can't sugarcoat that," Cristobal said. "At the end of the day we have to continue getting better so we trust ourselves to run the playbook."

The defense was bolstered during the offseason with the addition of instant-impact transfers and highly-touted freshmen.

Miami's defensive staff has emphasized the importance of the players being detail-oriented and focusing on getting the little things right, and this form of coaching has led to improvements throughout the defense.

"We're striking better, we're coming out of our hips better ... we're holding point a little bit," Cristobal said. "I think in pass rush, we're working edges better. We're getting rid of blockers ... Our double team and double team recognition and reach block, man block, cut-off block recognition has taken a drastic step up as well.

"We're finishing plays a little bit better."

The Hurricanes will have a lighter day on Sunday and a mandatory day off on Monday before returning to the practice fields on Tuesday. The team will continue to strive for improvement in all areas of the game with its season-opener only two weeks away.

