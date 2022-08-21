WR Phillip Wright III Talks Miami Offer, Connection With Ed Reed

Destrehan (La.) High School has sent numerous football players to the NFL, including Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and former Miami Hurricanes safety Ed Reed.

The UM legend and current Canes chief of staff rang a bell with 2025 wideout and Destrehan product Phillip Wright III, who received an offer from the Hurricanes on July 29.

"One thing I know is Ed Reed. He came from my school and he also went to the University of Miami," Wright told All Hurricanes of his initial thoughts on Miami. "He coaches there right now. They're a good program."

Wright's blazing speed intrigued Miami's coaching staff, leading to his first Division I offer.

"My coach told me the head coach of Miami walked into his office and wanted to recruit me," Wright said. "My coach said without any varsity reps or anything, and coach just said, 'with that speed man, you could do a lot', and after that, it was a wrap."

The track star's 4.39 40-yard dash time gives him unique speed for a sophomore that translates onto the field. Wright played both running back and wide receiver in his freshman season with the Wildcats.

In preparation for his second high school season, Wright participated in Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu's football camp this summer. This was a success for Wright, as he was named the MVP.

The 6-foot, 150-pound receiver also took part in Louisiana State's camp in early June, which Wright enjoyed.

"It went pretty good," Wright said. "It was fun cause that was one of my first times going to a LSU camp, got to experience some new things, had a great time."

Wright's sophomore campaign kicks off on Aug. 26 against Lutcher (La.) High School. The speedster will look to continue impressing college coaches at the varsity level.

