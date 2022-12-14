Skip to main content

DL Thomas Gore Talks Miami With Official Visit Set For This Weekend

A premier defensive lineman will be visiting Miami this weekend.
The Hurricanes are looking to shore up their defensive line through the transfer portal this offseason, with former Georgia State defensive lineman Thomas Gore set to make an official visit to Miami from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18. 

"I was contacted by two [Miami coaches] on Twitter, and that led to further conversation," Gore told All Hurricanes regarding how Miami first contacted him. "[Miami defensive ends coach Rod] Wright flew up to see me the next day and then later offered me during our meeting."

Added Gore, "First thought when it comes to the mind about Miami is the history that the program has. There has been a lot of NFL greats that have been developing at Miami."

The 6-foot-0, 270-pound defender has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Gore totaled 93 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in his four seasons with the Panthers. He attributes a lack of winning culture at Georgia State as a reason why he entered the transfer portal.

"Since I’ve been at GSU there hasn’t been a true winning culture. You can feel the lack of want to in the atmosphere, we would just accept the outcome of games," Gore said. "Also I’m trying to find a four-man-down defense to operate in because I know I can elevate my game in that type of defense. I know I can be an even more dominant playing in a scheme that I truly fit in."

This past season, the Hurricanes ran a 4-3 based defensive scheme, which aligns with Gore's desired system that he wants to play in. 

Aside from Miami, Gore has also received offers from Memphis, Indiana, Kansas State and North Carolina, among others.

