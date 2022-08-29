Miami Week 1 Injury Update: Mallory to Play, Nelson's Status TBD

Photo: Zion Nelson; Credit: University of Miami Athletics

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal updated the availability of tight end Will Mallory and offensive lineman Zion Nelson ahead of the Hurricanes' Week 1 contest against Bethune-Cookman.

Mallory, who has played in a non-contact jersey throughout periods of fall practice, will play on Saturday.

"Will Mallory is going to be full go," Cristobal said. "It will be on a conditioning based rep count. He is cleared to play."

While Mallory's playing time will be monitored, the fifth-year senior is ready to play at full capacity.

"He's been practicing at full speed. He's anxious, and he'll tell you he can play 120 plays."

The tight end's return to the lineup will give third-year sophomore Tyler Van Dyke a reliable offensive weapon with whom the quarterback has already formed an in-game rapport. Mallory caught 30 passes last season for a career-high 347 yards and four touchdowns.

Nelson's status for Saturday's game is more unclear. His availability is still undecided.

The junior offensive lineman had a cleanup procedure on his knee this offseason.

"He has practiced," Cristobal said. "His actual rep count on Saturday is to be determined."

Fifth-year offensive tackle John Campbell Jr. is a contender to take over at the left tackle spot, should Nelson be unavailable.

In the returning starter's absence, Campbell has been the main player receiving playing time at that position throughout fall camp.

Cristobal did not mention any other players whose status for Miami's season-opener is unclear, whether for injury or disciplinary reasons.

Miami's depth chart, according to the head coach, is still being formed.

