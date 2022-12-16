Mario Cristobal, Canes Being Smart With Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes are manipulating their roster to improve it for the long haul. Look at yesterday's commitment of five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola as a great example. That's not the only option.

The Transfer Portal is a primary way to help the Canes reach the talent level needed to compete at a national level.

Take the situation with former Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen visiting the Canes this weekend. It’s no secret that the University of Miami needs offensive line help. Cohen is a massive and powerful young man that is a good bet to start for the Canes if he does indeed come to Coral Gables to play college football.

That being the case, the Hurricanes are also assembling a great high school offensive line class. Cristobal and the coaching staff could have just as well said, thanks but no thanks to Cohen, and stuck with the prep players set to sign this upcoming Dec. 21. Instead they are bringing him in for a visit and would only do so with the intentions of signing him, logically speaking.

Miami used the Transfer Portal to grab impact DL Akheem Mesidor for 2022, and he delivered 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. © Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

So, how does a program balance the art of traditional high school recruiting with Transfer Portal players? A few points to ponder about what most college programs seek from Transfer Portal players, basing the following on conversations with various college coaching staffs, off the record, and applying it to what Miami is doing.

First, it’s about instant impact. There’s no patience for losing. Coaches do not want to be fired so they look for Transfer Portal players that will be “plug and play” regardless of position. That also leads to a key point about two particular positions, with Cohen’s situation being a great example.

Offensive linemen and quarterbacks take longer to develop, as a rule. Players often take two, sometimes three or four years to become starters along the offensive line and at quarterback.

If a team can land a former starter like Cohen, sure, that’s a win to land that young man. It’s a no brainer. Miami has a plethora of players that are heading for the Transfer Portal right now. It needs to also be brought up, Canes fans should look at the Transfer Portal players that Cristobal and his staff already hold commitments from and those that are planning to visit.

It’s not about volume but quality. That’s especially the case with Miami holding the chance to land more elite high school players. Every scholarship counts.

This is a long-term project to rebuild The U. It’s a roster that’s going to start to turn with a magnificent 2023 recruiting class, and a handful of key Transfer Portal additions as well.

Many other programs went all-in with the Transfer Portal and did a poor job by doing so this past season. The Hurricanes are being smart with the Transfer Portal and that will pay dividends in 2023 and beyond.

