Matchup Against SMU Offers Big Opportunity For Hurricanes Offense To Shine
The season is on the line going into every game for the rest of this Miami Hurricanes football season.
The loss to unranked Louisville earlier this month is the sliver of cushion college football's playoff selection committee will give to the No. 10 Hurricanes. Head coach Mario Cristobal and his Hurricanes fly to Texas to face the Southern Methodist University Mustangs this Saturday.
Unranked SMU sits with five wins and three losses going into the ninth week of the regular season. The Hurricanes have won their in-state championship against the Florida Gatos and Florida State en route to six regular season wins but have suffered a single loss to Louisville.
A clash of strong run defenses
A monstrous defense has kept Miami out of risky situations throughout the regular season. A defensive front led by Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor have done a great job of keeping the gap between opponents large toward the end of a game when the offensive may have slowed down.
Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has commanded a ninth ranked rush defense this season allowing just 87.3 rushing yards per game. When offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and quarterback Carson Beck aren't clicking, this defensive unit has maintained dominance when the team has needed it most.
SMU is a bruising force similar to Miami on the defensive end. The Mustangs defense has earned the sixteenth-ranked rush defense by allowing just 95.5 yards per game. SMU slightly edges the Hurricanes defense in yards per carry allowed per game with 2.79 rushing yards allowed per carry to Miami's 2.87. This is a similar style of play Beck faced against Louisville, who is currently ranked 21st in rush defense.
A glaring difference in pass defenses
Wins and losses truly do separate who are the best teams. There's a reason why Miami suffered their first loss in a dramatic and competitive fashion to Louisville while SMU has suffered three losses. The Mustangs have struggled mightily covering the pass this season. They rank just second-to-last in the country when it comes to defending the pass by allowing 303.5 passing yards per game.
Miami's pass defense ranks 26th in the country by allowing 183.3 passing yards per game. This weakness in SMU isn't something Louisville has struggled with throughout the season. The Cardinals currently rank 21st in pass defense. This is a big opportunity for Dawson, Beck, receivers Malachi Toney and C.J. Daniels, and running back Mark Fletcher to make a huge impact on not just this game, but their entire season. Momentum is critical for a team trying to win a national championship like the Hurricanes and a dominant offensive performance in a must-win conference game against SMU would be a step toward gaining that momentum.
The Hurricanes will look for consistency and relentlessness across all facets of the offensive operations. Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas will host the Miami Hurricanes against the SMU Mustangs this Saturday at 12:00pm eastern on ESPN. This will be the first time Miami leaves the state of Florida since the beginning of the season.
