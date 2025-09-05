Miami Hurricanes Opponent Preview and Prediction: Bethune-Cookman, Game 2
The eyes that where watching the Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame season opener class won't be the same ones that saw what Bethune-Cookman do against FIU.
The Wildcats have a lot of question marks on both sides of the ball, and facing No. 5 Miami (1-0) is going to expose more of those questions. Offensively and defensively, the Wildcats don't match up to the Hurricanes and what they are trying to do, pushing for a National Championship.
However, the Wildcats could play out of this world and upset the Hurricanes if they are not focused on what is ahead of them this season. There is a lot to like about the offense and defense of the Wildcats, especially a few players.
Against the Panthers, the Wildcats put up nine points in a blowout 42-9 loss. There are some positives but several negatives as well that the Hurricanes could expose on Saturday.
Offense
The main focus should be the rushing attack of the Wildcats. Running back Marqui Johnson, who rushed for 76 yards. If there needs to be a different target, then it will be quarterback Timmy McClain. He showed some flash as a good passer against FIU, bringing them into score territory several times. The Wildcats also have a few talented receivers who could shock many this weekend.
Defense
While giving up six rushing touchdowns, there are still some solid defensive players on the Wildcat sideline. Defensive Tackle Adrian Hall will be one of the best run stoppers the Hurricanes will face on the weekend, along with some talented defensive backs who could lock up some talent.
Prediction
If the Hurricanes don't win big, it will be an issue. This is the perfect time for the Hurricanes' offense to explode in the passing and rushing game. FIU was able to rush for six rushing touchdowns. The Canes, depending on how much time they have the ball and how much they dominate, should have a similar outcome.
Defensively, the Hurricanes should have close to seven sacks in this game. That is how good this defensive line is. The defense should also be able to generate multiple turnovers through the air and ground with their physical play.
MIami 55, Bethune-Cookman 0
How to Watch: Bethune-Cookman at No. 10 Miami:
Who: Miami Hurricanes and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN+/ACC Extra
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
