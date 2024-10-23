Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward Inks New NIL Deal With Adidas
Cam Ward has been on a marketing tear throughout the past week with a new NIL deal with Adidas announced for the superstar quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes.
This was an easy deal for the higher-ups in Adidas to make as the University of Miami is already a proud partner with the the brand. The Hurricanes have been partnered with Adidas since 2015 and its deal runs through the summer of 2027.
"Cam Ward, in his fifth and final college football season, is a favorite to win the coveted Heisman trophy and is one of the top draft prospects halfway through the season–it's not hard to see why when he's throwing up the numbers he is. His leadership and video-game numbers has his undefeated team on the precipice of an exciting playoff run," Adidas released in a statement. "
He leads the No. 1 offense in the country while also leading the country in every statistical category that a quarterback can have. He is first in total passing touchdowns (25), leads the county in total passing yards (2538), and also leads in total QBR (92.3). He is above and beyond the best thrower in the country and why he is in the conversation for the Heisman Trophy.