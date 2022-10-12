Is Miami's Secondary Turning a Corner?

For much of the 2022 season, Miami's secondary has struggled. Coverage busts and poor play have attributed to the Hurricanes' No. 98 passing defense, which ranks in the bottom fourth nationally.

Despite this, the unit showed positive flashes in the second half against the Tar Heels, limiting quarterback Drake Maye to only 56 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the final 30 minutes on Saturday. The Hurricanes were also the first team this season to pick the UNC signal-caller off multiple times.

This turnaround was partially sparked by the play of Miami's safeties, led by sophomores Kamren Kinchens and James Williams, who head coach Mario Cristobal spoke highly of during Wednesday's media availability.

"Both those guys have done really well," Cristobal said. "For guys at that stage of their careers to take on the roles they have ... It's impressive."

Kinchens' ball skills have taken a leap this season. He ranks first on the team with three interceptions. Williams, while also productive in an increased role on the field, has taken on a leadership role, as well.

"I'm putting more pressure on my teammates to do their jobs," Williams said. "I got to focus on all [of] us doing our jobs."

His attitude, despite Miami's three-game losing streak, has remained positive.

"My energy and my passion carries a lot around the team," Williams said. "They say negative energy is contagious. My job is not to bring negative energy around."

Still, the Hurricanes need improved play from their cornerbacks, who as a whole have struggled this year.

West Virginia transfer Daryl Porter Jr. was a bright spot among this position group against the Tar Heels. The sophomore cornerback started the second half in place of the injured Tyrique Stevenson and played well, earning praise from co-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele at Monday's media availability.

"He's adapted to the system ... He's settled in now," Steele said. "He's doing his job very well."

The Hurricanes' secondary will have an opportunity to further this momentum against a Virginia Tech team that ranks 102nd nationally in passing yards per game this season.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.