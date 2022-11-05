Miami vs. Florida State: Scouting the Seminoles

The Seminoles have had an up-and-down year just as the Hurricanes have, but they’re entering this game as 7.5 favorites, for good reason. The Hurricanes are banged up offensively, along the offensive line in particular.

There's also the injury status of Tyler Van Dyke. Even if he plays, is he truly going to be effective enough to help defeat rival Florida State? That might be the game's biggest question mark and nobody can truly answer the question until either Van Dyke or Jake Garcia goes behind center. Garcia struggled versus Virginia.

The Canes cannot have the same result against Florida State or it will likely turn into a bad game for Miami. Florida State is averaging 38.2 points per game in victories, 32.1 in total. Miami is averaging 27.4 points per game. The Canes are likely going to need around anywhere from 27 to 35 points to beat the Seminoles. But without further ado, here’s a look at the Florida State.

Offense

Jordan Travis has been a “dude,” simply put. He’s been efficient, he’s been smart, he’s been electric and he’s been a game-changer for Florida State this season. He’s already eclipsed his season-high passing totals this season and is one touchdown away from tying his season-high in touchdowns. But most notably about Travis—he’s becoming a “true” quarterback.

Travis has widely been looked at as a mobile kid with an average arm. This season, he’s put those stigmas to rest. With a real offense around him, he’s got FSU on the rise. Travis has taken a step back from running as much, likely because he’s understanding his value as a quarterback and realizes he needs to protect himself more often.

Travis is also stepping back from the run game seemingly because he doesn’t need to. There’s a plethora of talent in the Noles' running back room. Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrence Toafili are all sophomores and all combine for over 1200 yards and 11 touchdowns. So, Travis doesn’t necessarily need to carry the weight like he’s done before.

The tailbacks are talented enough and consistent enough to lean on in the run game and more importantly, the offensive line has done well in that facet. All in all, the offensive line has done well, which has been a pleasant surprise for FSU as it was once their main Achilles Heel offensively.

If Miami is to have success against Florida State defensively, they’ll need to emphasize speed and contain off the edges, especially in the run game. The interior shapes up nicely against FSU, but the outside is where they need to make an impact.

Looking at the Noles' wideouts, it’s going to be a tough match for the Canes secondary. Johnny Wilson has quickly evolved into one of college football’s best jumbo receivers. He’s got 30 receptions for 603 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per catch.

Wilson was a transfer from Arizona State, and the Noles stuck with the Pac 12 transfers as they laned Mycah Pittman from Oregon. Pittman has three touchdowns on 25 catches with 288 yards. Ontaria “Pokey” Wilson is a name familiar to some and he’s still a prominent figure in the offense for Florida State as he’s got over 1300 yards and 10 touchdowns in his Seminole Career.

Defense

When discussing the FSU defense, where else better to start than edge rusher Jared Verse? Verse was a highly sought-after transfer portal prospect from FCS Albany. Per the On3 Transfer Portal rankings, Verse was the No. 17 transfer portal prospect in the country and the No. 3 defensive prospect.

Verse has been nothing short of vital to the FSU front seven, leading the team in sacks, and with a 86 pass-rush grade, has the highest pass-rush grade on the team according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Linebacker Tatum Bethune was another highly touted transfer portal candidate hailing from UCF and he settled into Florida State nicely. Bethune and Kalen DeLoach might make up one of the top linebacker duos in the ACC. Both linebackers combine for 5.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss alone. Bethune and DeLoach complement each other well, as Bethune is a force in the run game, while DeLoach is more impactful coming off the edge and in coverage.

The Florida State secondary has taken a step forward thanks to good recruiting by head coach Mike Norvell. One can’t help but notice how well Norvell recruits the secondary and there’s some real talent in the Noles’ back end and it starts with Jammie Robinson.

Robinson has an interception with two pass breakups and has the highest coverage grade on the team with 74.5 grade by PFF. Akeem Dent and Renardo Green are two more names to know in the secondary as Green will likely be matched up against the Canes' top outside receiver while Dent and Robinson will shadow the tight ends.

Special Teams

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald has been moderately inefficient kicking field goals for the Seminoles, which is one clear advantage Miami has over their rival. Fitzgerald is hitting 58.3% of his field goals, but has hit all but one extra point this season. In the punt game, Alex Mastromanno has been consistent averaging just under 42 yards per punt.

The Noles have been active in the return game as they, like Miami, have a kick return for touchdown, courtesy of the tailback Benson. Freshman defensive back Sam McCall has also been a contributor returning kicks for the Seminoles as well.

