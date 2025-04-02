Miami Hurricanes’ Zac Etheridge Focused on Revamping Pass Defense in Spring Camp
The Miami Hurricanes football team had an incredible season last year. However, it was their defense that held them back, and more specifically, their pass defense. So they revamped their defensive coaching staff and that has been one of the main focuses of spring practice.
Following Tuesday's practice, defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Zac Etheridge spoke about how this new group of defensive backs is coming together this spring:
“We’re starting to jell together. … Early on, we had a lot of guys banged up and trying to get out there and trying to manage the reps for every guy to go out there and be able to compete. But the biggest thing I’ve been impressed with is guys in the meeting room. They’re taking coaching. They’re coming up, spending extra time trying to figure out exactly what we’re trying to do. I’ve been really impressed with their attention to detail and trying to get better every day.”
He also talked about how the cornerback group is building chemistry, considering there are so many new players after they rebuilt the CB room in the offseason:
“It’s really the growth. Right now, you’ve got a lot of new faces, not just the coaches. You’ve got a new defensive staff, but you’ve got a room full of new guys as well. And everybody’s coming from different places. So, the biggest thing we’ve been emphasizing is building a relationship and connecting. Because if we connect off the field, it eventually shows up on the field because we have to play as one. That’s the thing we take every day, making sure we’re on the same page. We meet together, we see it together and make sure guys go out there and communicate. They have to communicate. They have to be able to talk. But I’ve been really impressed with the group from day one to where we’re at now. … The guys have done a great job of trying to work on those communication skills.”
