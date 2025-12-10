Miami Losses its First Player to the Transfer Portal

While the Miami Hurricanes are focused on the College Football Playoff, some players know that they won't be needed for the trip. The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, 2026, and one Hurricane has already made his decision.

Former four-star wide receiver Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph is entering the transfer portal, according to Hayes Fawcett at Rivals.

Unfortunately if you look at the room and what was brought in, this was expected https://t.co/s2i9lSXAYl — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) December 10, 2025

If you look at the talent in the room now and the number of receivers that just entered the 2026 recruiting class, this move comes as no surprise.

Joseph has always been a player who waited his turn, but as he got older, the younger the room got, and the more opportunities came for those standout players. This season alone, he finished with two catches and 25 yards.

He will finish his Hurricanes career with only 14 catches and 134 total yards. He never saw the field in his three years with the program, and now others will look to use the talented slot player. He has two seasons of eligibility left.

It is a bit ironic that the two teams that beat Notre Dame would face off in the College Football Playoff first round.

That is the beauty of college football, and now No. 10 Miami will travel to College Station, Texas, to face off against No. 7 Texas A&M in a rematch of the 2023 matchup.

This time will be different for both teams. The Hurricanes have one of the best freshman and defenses in the country, but it also means that they have to come to play and can't be a one-and-done team.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: