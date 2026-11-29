After being held back from the regular season finale against Boston College, there was only one question for No. 7 Miami (11-1, 9-0 ACC) and its star receiver.

He looked fast, explosive, and twitching three and a half weeks after high-ankle strain surgery during warmups, but held out at the concern of Mario Cristobal.

However, for the ACC Championship Game against Wake Forest (11-1, 8-1 ACC), Malachi Toney is "good to go."

"Yes, sir, he was cleared yesterday," Cristobal said during the ACC Championship media teleconference. "He had gotten enough rehab work throughout the course of the week in practice work the load was good enough, yesterday, sure, we thought, You know what? Let's proceed with the game and hold him if we can, but not play him, but he checked all the boxes, so yes, he is a go."

Toney's nature and energy were felt during the game and have helped shape everyone around him. Not only have the Hurricanes loved what they have seen from him, but his work ethic continues to build lore around a legend that continues to grow.

"Yeah, he has fought his way out of the training room," Cristobal said. "Obviously, he expedited it. It always had a timeline, but he just seemed to be ahead. Probably due to the fact that he is pretty unique and special. as a specimen, as an athlete and also his mentality and approach.

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"So he's lived in the training room with every free moment he's had. And it's just forged his way back into being ready and it was great to see him this past week, the way that he was practicing. It looks good, you so hopefully we'll have a really good week and you, looking forward to watching him on the field again."

Now all attention turns to getting the offense off to a quick start with the return of the superstar receiver. Moreover, with the talent surrounding him that has grown into the spotlight over the past four weeks, Miami's offense can explore and explode even if they already have the No. 2 offense in the country behind Wake Forest.

"Your entire focus is on being 1-0," Cristobal said. "Week in week out. And that's how we've approached this opportunity. We've worked really hard, though to reach to earn a 13th game, right? That's the goal, always throughout the course of the season.

"So, you know, instead of thinking about the, you know, the emotional part and the big picture and some of the historical data that comes with, something like this, and, you know, we always like it back to the fact that this is a 2026 Miami Hurricane and that the focus has to be on us, where our feet are, what we can control, and that's certainly our preparation."

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