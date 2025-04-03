2026 Twins Aiden and Andrew Harris List Miami in Their Top 10 Schools
They might be crystal balled to join Ohio State, but the Miami Hurricanes are on the trail of landing the commitment of Aiden and Andrew Harris.
The twins have listed the Hurricanes in their top 10 schools per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Aiden is ranked as a top-five defensive lineman in the country, and Andrew is listed as one of the top edge rushers in North Carolina.
The twins have been recruited heavily for most of their young careers and continue to be some of the top recruits in the country. Along with Miami, they named Texas, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Ohio State, NC State, Oregon, Maryland, and Penn State in their top 10.
The Hurricanes currently have eight commits in the 2026 class and are ranked as the No. 14 team in the calss and No. 4 in the ACC behind Clemson (No. 2), Louisville (No. 8), and Syracuse (No. 10). Miami still has a lot of work to do but are on the right path to landing two of the top 35 players in this class.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OL, JJ. Sparks, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Jaxsonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)