Miami's Cam Ward Calls Faking Injuries 'Weak' Following Wake Forest Victory
Something strange is going on in college football week after week and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has called it out after leading the No. 8 Miami to victory against Wake Forest 42-14.
During a promising drive for the Hurricane's offense at the end of the first half, a Wake Forest defender looked off to the sideline and instantly dropped down grabbing at his left calf indicating that he had gotten a cramp.
Now this was the only time it was done in this game but there has been a plague of fake injuries, highlighted by Lane Kiffin and No. 15 Ole Miss, around the country, and the Heisman-hopeful quarterback does not take too kindly of it.
"It doesn't really bother me like that but that's just weak," Ward said. "As a player, why would you fake an injury? You are not hurt. I just don't see the gain from it besides stopping the clock. They do it to kill team momentum off but that's not a good look."
Ward continued.
"If I'm a coach, I don't want my players to do that. It's not a good look for your program. At the end of the day, we won the game and they got to go deal with that on the outside. At the end of the day it doesn't mean anything to me, it just shows everything. If you go down like that, that's weak," Ward said.
This is something that many fans, and coaches have been berating about. Moreover, the players on the field have started to get agitated with it as well.
For the Hurricanes, they will have to look past this and focus on what is at hand next week against Syracuse. An ACC Championship game berth is on the line as the SMU Mustangs sit and wait for either Miami or Clemson to meet them in Charlette for a playoff berth with a first-round bye on the line.