All Hurricanes

Miami's Cam Ward Not Worried About The College Football Playoff, Only Georgia Tech

The superstar quarterback is focused on the next game and not worried about the future but the present at hand.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first College Football rankings have been announced but No. 4 Miami is focused on another difficult task ahead against Georgia Tech in a rematch that the Hurricanes desperately need to dominate.

Heisman-front running quarterback Cam Ward knows this. He has watched the film and knows that the Yellow Jackets have a lot to offer on the defensive side of the ball that could slow this No. 1 offense in the country down if adjustments are not made.

"I'll say the biggest thing I see with Georgia Tech is that they can do a lot of different things. I think the biggest thing for us is that we are going to have to adjust to what they're going to do throughout the game and execute," Ward said.

A hiccup like last season could throw the Hurricanes for a loop as they have a clear-cut path to the ACC Championship game and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Ward and the team know that they are the No. 4 ranked team and the 3-seed but that doesn't change what his message is to the team and himself.

Where Miami Ranks In The First College Football Playoff Rankings

"This is a team that will never get complacent. I'll never get complacent myself," Ward said. I always want more. At the end of the day you have to put yourself in a position to win football games and that's what we plan on doing every Saturday. We keep the main thing the main things. We're not really worried about the future because we can't get to the future unless we control the present."

How To Watch: No. 5 Miami at Georgia Tech, Week 11 College Football TV Schedule

Read More From Miami Hurricanes On SI

Everything Mario Cristobal Said After No. 5 Miami Comeback Against Duke

Cam Ward Ties An All Time Miami Quarterback Record In A Brillant Second Half

Xavier Restrepo Breaks Two All Time Records To Cement Himself As A Hurricanes Legend

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football