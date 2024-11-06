Miami's Cam Ward Not Worried About The College Football Playoff, Only Georgia Tech
The first College Football rankings have been announced but No. 4 Miami is focused on another difficult task ahead against Georgia Tech in a rematch that the Hurricanes desperately need to dominate.
Heisman-front running quarterback Cam Ward knows this. He has watched the film and knows that the Yellow Jackets have a lot to offer on the defensive side of the ball that could slow this No. 1 offense in the country down if adjustments are not made.
"I'll say the biggest thing I see with Georgia Tech is that they can do a lot of different things. I think the biggest thing for us is that we are going to have to adjust to what they're going to do throughout the game and execute," Ward said.
A hiccup like last season could throw the Hurricanes for a loop as they have a clear-cut path to the ACC Championship game and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Ward and the team know that they are the No. 4 ranked team and the 3-seed but that doesn't change what his message is to the team and himself.
"This is a team that will never get complacent. I'll never get complacent myself," Ward said. I always want more. At the end of the day you have to put yourself in a position to win football games and that's what we plan on doing every Saturday. We keep the main thing the main things. We're not really worried about the future because we can't get to the future unless we control the present."
