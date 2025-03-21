Miami's 'Family Environment' Drove Transfer Defensive Back Zechariah Poyser to the Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes searched throughout South Florida to make some dreams come true, and snatching Jacksonville State transfer defensive back Zechariah Poyser was a dream for both parties.
Poyser was one of the best defensive backs in the country last season and a new oppurtinity with the Hurricanes brings in opportunities.
“I'm really excited to be here," Poyser said. "You know, it's always been a dream to be at Miami, so to have somebody like Coach Cristobal, a great guy, a great coach with a great resume, so man, that's a blessing, man. Coach Cristobal is a family guy. You know, I have a one-year-old daughter. He's like a father figure to me, you know. So, I seen that in him. He made me feel at home and in our discussion. So, I mean, that's why I chose Miami. It was a family environment.”
Family is key for Poyser and one of the best calling cards coach Mario Cristobal has when it comes to recruiting. Poyser has something to play for and gives him that extra motivation to continue. Having his daughter only helps him play harder.
“It's been a blessing, man, Poyser said. "I got something to live for now, you know. Before I had my daughter, I was really just like, just living, you know. But having my daughter, I can't. I know, I got something to go home to. I know I can't quit, you know. So, it's been a blessing, man.”
Poyser has that extra motivating factor now and will use it for the Hurricanes this upcoming season as he looks to continue his dominance in the secondary.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.