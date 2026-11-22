MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — If you squint your hard eyes enough, and with the help of the camouflage jerseys against Virginia Tech, No. 7 Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC) could have confused you and had another Borregales brother out on the field.

The Borregales family has a great legacy with the Miami Hurricanes as the best kickers the program has ever seen, but the Florida State transfer, Jake Weinberg, is making a case as the best one that has ever worn the orange, camo, and green.

The star kicker has been one of the best kickers in the country, but he goes unnoticed because he doesn't need to kick field goals often.

Granted, Miami does have one of the best offenses in the country, scoring six more than three. However, against the Hokies, going into halftime, he had to show what everyone in the program already knew: he is a weapon.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes kicker Jake Weinberg (22) kicks a field goal against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weinberg kicked a 59-yard field goal, the longest in Hurricanes history, with ease. Moreover, it was just another day in the office for him, according to Mario Cristobal.

MIAMI WITH THE 59-YARD FG 🤯



Jake Weinberg sets a new program record!



📺 ESPN x @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/Pv4QfRyjBT — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 22, 2026

"Yeah, he does it in practice all the time, guys," Cristobal said after the Hurricanes win over the Hokies. "I mean, he does that thing; he's probably what 62, 64, maybe more. He just does it. He does it all the time. He's been an incredible weapon, as a field goal kicker, but also as a kickoff artist.

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"He knocks it out of the park every time. So, can't say enough great things about him. I believe it is a Miami record, 59 yards. So, awesome job by him."

Furthermore, that kick added to his impressive year. He has only "missed" one kick all year. It was against Wake Forest, where it was partially blocked. He is 13-14 this season, and will continue to get better as the season goes on.

A key point to note is that the Canes and Demon Deacons have a date set for the ACC Championship Game on December 5th.

He is another offensive weapon that others can trust, knowing that if you can get to a point on the field, he is going to knock it through. It's why offensive players like Cooper Barkate and Darian Mensah love him, and trust him even if everything isn't clicking.

Weinberg is made for the big moments, and more of them are coming.

"That's my sniper right there," Mensah said. " He's been big time for us all year. He's been dead on, and I know I can count on him in those big-time moments."

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