Miami Stock Up, Stock Down: No. 1 Miami Escapes North Carolina With Surprise Performances

Miami traveled to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, a program that has haunted the Hurricanes for several years.

In another scare for the Canes on Halloween night, Miami escaped with the win and stayed undefeated for the season.

We saw a couple of Heisman candidates rise to the occasion when the team needed them most, but also a unit fail them and give fans reasons to be very concerned.

Here is the stock report after the Week 9 win for the Hurricanes.

Stock up

Mark Fletcher Jr.

Mark Fletcher Jr. delivered a historic night.

The senior running back scored three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and finished with 13 carries for 43 yards. His 2-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1 with 7:49 left in the fourth quarter put Miami ahead for good.

He also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass earlier, which broke Miami’s career record for total touchdowns.

He later tied the program mark for career rushing touchdowns.

There's a new TD king in Miami 👑



Mark Fletcher Jr.'s 31-yard TD catch is the 36th TD of his career, most in Miami history. He broke a tie with Edgerrin James and Stephen McGuire 💪



The record stood since 1992! pic.twitter.com/OW3ZLnp1uv — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 1, 2026

Malachi Toney

Malachi Toney continues his dominant season with seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

He and Darian Mensah connected early for a 2-yard score and again late for a 9-yard touchdown that stretched the lead to 38-28. With the late score, Toney tied the Miami single-season record for receiving touchdowns (13).

Even against a defense that prioritized slowing him down, Toney remained the Hurricanes’ most consistent weapon in the passing game and boosted his Heisman case for the season.

MALACHI TONEY HAS NOW SURPASSED 1,000 RECEIVING YARDS FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON FOR MIAMI.



7 REC, 75 REC YDS, 2 TD, 11 RUSH YDS vs North Carolina



Toney remains one of the top 3 favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. https://t.co/jPxSzpN42z pic.twitter.com/8t9vRwLX6h — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 1, 2026

Darian Mensah

Speaking of Heisman, Mensah completed 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

He managed the game efficiently in a tough environment, added 36 rushing yards on four carries, and delivered the critical late touchdown to Toney.

The performance further strengthened his Heisman case as he continues to produce high-efficiency outings while protecting the football for an undefeated team.

No other game will be as important for Mensah as the next one against Notre Dame and his stock.

Week 9 Performance



QB Darian Mensah - Miami



• 274 Passing yards 3 TDs

• 36 Rushing yards pic.twitter.com/zK9Xq1Qmy3 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 1, 2026

Marquise Lightfoot

In a game where Miami’s defense struggled for the majority of the game, Marquise Lightfoot provided the defining play.

His strip-sack of Billy Edwards Jr. (recovered by Justin Scott) with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter flipped the momentum and set up the insurance score Miami needed.

Lightfoot’s disruption was the difference between a potential upset and an undefeated season remaining intact, as he’s been the most consistent player on the defense this year for the Canes.

MARQUISE LIGHTFOOT ON THE STRIP SACK!!!



CANES RECOVER!!! pic.twitter.com/739wvY1AZT — Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) November 1, 2026

Stock down

Miami’s Defense

The Hurricanes allowed 35 points and over 400 yards of offense to a 4-4 team. Edwards Jr. carved them up for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 28-of-34 passing. Miami’s secondary and linebackers had difficulty matching up with UNC’s tight ends and receivers for most of the night, and the defense struggled to get off the field on third down.

While the unit came up with a critical late turnover, the overall performance was concerning for a team with national championship aspirations, which leads to the next one having their stock down.

Corey Hetherman

Since Corey Hetherman has been Miami’s defensive coordinator, his unit has not given up more than 26 points in a game. The Hurricanes defense has allowed 35 points in two of their last three games played this season.

We have seen the popular nickel blitz from him this season, and it looks to be a bit repetitive to the point where opposing teams are starting to expose it. And to be clear, it’s just not that, too.

The defense has suffered injuries that have impacted the unit, especially in the secondary, but it should not look this bad as of late.

Hetherman is a great defensive mind, and he will need to right the ship quickly as they play the biggest game of the year next week at Notre Dame.

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