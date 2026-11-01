How Darian Mensah’s Clutch Night Helped Miami Escape North Carolina, Boosting His Heisman Case

On a scary Halloween Saturday night in Chapel Hill, No. 1 Miami quarterback Darian Mensah came up clutch at Kenan Stadium against the North Carolina Tar Heels and escaped with a win, 38-35.

The matchup carried extra weight for the Hurricanes, who entered seeking to keep their undefeated season intact against a program that had historically given them trouble on the road.

Mensah finished his night completing 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He added 36 rushing yards on four carries, including a rush of 24 yards, showcasing both efficiency through the air and mobility when needed.

Miami QB Darian Mensah vs North Carolina:



🙌 22/29

🙌 320 Total Yards

🙌 3 Touchdowns

🙌 0 Interceptions@CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/CflAiNNu7v — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 1, 2026

Mensah limited his legs a lot this season because he’s been lethal through the air. Against North Carolina, Mensah was forced to use his legs to extend drives and keep the offense rolling.

His performance featured a connection that is talked about around the country.

Mensah connected with Malachi Toney on the first touchdown of the game and also on the last touchdown of the game. Toney finished with seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

What made Mensah’s night great was his ability to share the wealth with the other playmakers, as Bill Belichick made it an emphasis to take away the number one playmaker as much as possible.

He connected with Cooper Barkate for four receptions for 71 yards, including a long gain that sparked a drive. Mensah hit a few checkdowns, something that he was not doing before this game, and connected with Elijah Lofton three times for 48 yards. Javian Mallory had three receptions as well, and Mensah had a 31-yard touchdown pass to Mark Fletcher Jr. on a well-executed screen pass in the second quarter.

These connections highlighted the timing and chemistry Mensah has built with his receivers in his first season with the Hurricanes after transferring from Duke.

Darian Mensah to Cooper Barkate 🎯 pic.twitter.com/omDifwbzRY — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) November 1, 2026

The night was far from a straightforward display. North Carolina’s defense kept pressure on Miami’s offense throughout, and the Tar Heels’ own passing attack, led by Billy Edwards Jr., kept the contest competitive all the way to the end.

Miami’s defense ultimately forced a critical turnover, a Marquise Lightfoot strip-sack and Justin Scott recovery, that shifted momentum and set up Mensah’s late touchdown strike to Toney.

Mensah’s night in Chapel Hill was not his highest-volume outing of the season statistically, but it was efficient and clutch in key moments.

Darian Mensah was blitzed 8 times Saturday, and finished 6-7 for 58 yards and 2 TD 🏈



The Heisman-favorite has been unreal against blitzes this season, with an FBS-high 15 TD and 0 INT on 58-66 passing (87.9%)!



He has more TD passes vs blitzes then he has incompletions🤯 pic.twitter.com/2hNcQx4axm — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 1, 2026

His three touchdowns without a turnover helped Miami manage a back-and-forth battle and improve to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the ACC. In a game where Belichick’s fingerprints were all over it, the offense had no room for error. If the Hurricanes offense hadn't scored on a drive, given how the defense was playing and with limited possessions, it would’ve been even harder for the Canes.

The offense had eight drives for the game, and Mensah engineered four drives that were 70+ yards, resulting in scores.

Mensah was forced to score on every drive and do the most with his opportunities, and he did.

The performance came on the heels of strong showings earlier in the year, including multi-touchdown games against Wake Forest and Pittsburgh, as he continues to solidify his Heisman case.

For a quarterback who arrived in Coral Gables amid significant attention following a high-profile transfer portal move, nights like this one test both execution and composure.

Mensah overcame a UNC program that has haunted Miami for several years and a defense led by Belichick while distributing the ball effectively and protecting the football.

Miami goes undefeated in ACC road slate for first time ever#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) November 1, 2026

As the Hurricanes prepare for their long-awaited matchup in South Bend with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, his ability to deliver in tight contests will remain a big reason why Miami continues to win.

The Chapel Hill night offered another game in Mensah’s rapid stock rise.

Scouts already had him on their radars heading into the year, but with his Heisman-like performances this season, there’s a surging possibility that Menash is the first quarterback taken in the 2027 NFL Draft.

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