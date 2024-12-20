Miami Tight end Enters the Transfer Portal
The Hurricanes lost another player to the transfer portal. This time, sophomore tighten Riley Willaims will enter the transfer portal with was first reported by Gaby Urrutia of 247sports.
This is now the ninth player to enter the portal for the Hurricanes as the sophomore got lost in the shuffle during this season with the Canes. With Elijah Arroyo staying healthy, he saw most of the snaps at the TE position, and after him was freshman Elija Lofton who proved to be a physical freak for the program.
With Williams entering the portal, this likely means the plan moving forward is to integrate Lofton into the TE No. 1 position with two more star-studded recruits entering the program with the most recent recruiting cycle.
Williams caught seven balls this season for 115 years and during his freshman season, he primarily served as a blocking tight end for the run game. He will now look for a new opportunity elsewhere that matches a system that soots his needs compared to the Hurricanes system.
The Hurricanes are looking to go younger in many of these position groups with many leaving for the NFL Draft and this room has a lot of potential in the near future.