Mike Norvell Previews No. 6 Miami Rivalry Game While Praising The Elite Talent Of Cam Ward
The season is already over the the Florida State Seminoles but that does not mean they can have a god time by upsetting the undefeated No. 6 Miami Hurricanes during homecoming weekend.
FSU (1-6, 1-5 ACC) head coach Mike Norvell has had to deal with others the past few weeks. He doesn't have a quarterback on the other side that could match what superstar quarterback Cam Ward is doing. He knows the talent across the field and praises the Heisman-hopeful player while looking ahead to face off against the Hurricanes.
"I mean, he’s playing at an elite level, I mean, as good as any quarterback in the country, and, you know, you see that, you know, the confidence, the poise, you know, he’s able to extend plays, you know, he’s done a good job of being able to find, you know, receivers, you know, on rhythm and on time. if things break do."
Norvell continued.
"I think those guys have done a great job of continuing to play, you know, throughout it, and he’s been able to locate them, and so, you know, he’s played as good as any quarterback that’s out there, and so, you know, we know we got a great challenge in front of us this week, and, you know, he’s like I said, he’s played a lot of football, and he’s seen a lot of different things, and I think you see the confidence in what he’s doing and how he’s playing," Norvel said.
He also highlighted the importance of this game for his players and the program. It has been a terrible season but any win against the Hurricanes will make a terrible situation salvageable.
I mean, this game is, you know, the traditional rivalry, I mean, you go back, you know, throughout all the years, and no matter where you’re from, I mean, you know, the country’s gonna still be watching what happens in this game, and, you know," Norvell said. "I definitely am excited for our guys, for the guys that are new to the program, and maybe this is their first opportunity for them to go and have this experience, and, you know, I’m excited to see our guys, you know, pour everything they have to go to showcase the best of who we are and what we’re all about."