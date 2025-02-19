NFL Free Agency 2025: Top Former Miami Hurricanes Defensive Stars to Watch
The NFL free agency period is about to kick off on March 12 at 4:00 PM EST. This offseason, there will be a handful of former Miami Hurricanes defensive studs who will officially be available to sign once this period kicks off. Let's take a look at the three most notable players who are expected to be available and discuss what they bring to an NFL defense.
Calais Campbell
The big defensive lineman has been a superstar since his days at The U and seems to be ageless coming off a fantastic season with the Miami Dolphins at the age of 38. It sounds like is looking to give it a go at least one more time in 2025. As he's gotten deeper into his career he's transitioned from more of an edge rusher into a hole-clogging tackle and he's made the transition seamlessly. In 2024, he tallied 52 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and five pass deflections. Those are high-end numbers and somehow his film is even better than his stats would lead you to believe. There is no reason to believe that he can't be a difference-maker at the age of 39.
Denzel Perryman
Injuries have been the issue for the former Hurricanes star linebacker. They have plagued him throughout his career. Not once has he been able to complete a full season since entering the league in 2015. However, when healthy he's a proven sure tackler with an impressive football IQ. In 2021, he managed to play a career-high 15 games and recorded 154 tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. If he can stay healthy, he will be an important piece of someone's defense at inside linebacker.
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Muhammad has proven to be an above-average edge rusher. His best season was in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts when he racked up 48 tackles and dragged down the quarterback six times. Last season with the Lions, he only managed to play nine games but still had three sacks. He still has enough juice left to be an impactful rotational edge rusher for whatever team decides to sign him.
More Miami Hurricanes On SI
NFL Free Agency 2025: Top Former Miami Hurricanes Offensive Stars to Watch
Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Cam Ward and Other Miami Hurricanes set to Takeover the NFL Combine