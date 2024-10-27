A Calculated Cam Ward Uses His Other Quarterback Intangibles To Secure The Win
No heroics from the superstar quarterbak Cam Ward as the Hurricanes found another way on the offensive side of the ball to win.
The Heisman-hopeful quarterback has been so dazzling to start the season, that it is expected of him to throw for over 300 yards and account for at least three touchdowns any time he touches the field. Today wasn't one of those days as the rushing attack for the Canes took care of business as another layer of the offense starts to reveal itself as the season progresses.
Ward finished the game 22-35 with 208 passing yards but did have a receiving touchdown from a beautiful ball from tight end Elijah Arroyo.
Ward wasn't proud of the execution of offense during the game, even though they scored on seven out of the eight drives during the game. The Canes settled for three field goals while dominating Florida State and it bothered Ward knowing the importance of the game.
Ward was visibly frustrated on the sideline during the game because of this.
"We should have put up more points but we settled for field goals," Ward said. "we did enough on both sides of the ball. Defense played great. Whenever you have a good defense and the run game it going its going to make our job a lot easier."
Still, he instrumented a consistent game plan and sometimes that is all you need out of your quarterback. Implement the game plan and control the controllables.
Ward has a knack for drawing flags like an NBA point guard drawing a foul. Multiple penalties with too many men on the field for the defense giving the Hurricanes a free play, or just having the football IQ of knowing where the ball needed to go without forcing a terrible play.
The Hurricanes offense picked up 31 first downs, 8-14 on third down, and 3-3 from fourth. Winning football all around from the Canes.
With Ward's "off" night, he will now prepare for a Danny Diaz-led defense that has always caused trouble for any quarterback. Ward has a chance to add more to his Heisman case as the race tightens up with the College Football Playoff looming.