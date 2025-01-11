Opinion: Hanna Cavinder Delivers In The Clutch...In Football
Hanna and Haley Cavinder were two of John Ruiz's first NIL deals. He helped bring the talented twins east to play for coach Katie Meier's Hurricanes. They have helped bring the women's basketball program to new heights.
However, for Hanna, her biggest contribution to the University of Miami on Friday might be delivering her boyfriend, former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, to the Hurricanes football team. Beck announced Friday he will transfer to Miami for his senior season.
Miami Finds its Quarterback as Carson Beck Commits to Miami
We also have to acknowledge Mr. Ruiz for making this possible in the first place. If he didn't finance the Cavinder Twins NIL contracts, we would be without a quarterback.
Former Canes signal-caller Cam Ward also helped make Miami, "Quarterback U" again. Miami has not had a star quarterback of his magnitude since Ken Dorsey at the turn of the century. Beck, a past national champion at Georgia, will assume the reigns of Miami's offense and it is hoped he has the same success as Ward.
Having Beck follow Ward could be reminiscent of Vinny Testaverde following Bernie Kosar in the mid-1980s. It could also be Craig Erickson following Steve Walsh in the latter part of the same decade. All four enjoyed long careers in the NFL,
Ward is projected to be a top-five pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. If Beck has the type of season he is capable of, he will join Ward as first-round UM quarterbacks.
Beck is essentially following in Ward's footsteps. Ward was told he would be drafted last season after the first two days of the draft and it would be more rewarding if he returned to school for more seasoning. Beck was given similar advice by the NFL and he opted to enroll at UM.
Beck will help put Miami back on the quarterback map and bring relevancy back to a program that came close this season. If Beck can have the same success as Ward and the sun, the moon, and the stars are in perfect alignment, Miami might play for a conference title.
Beck recently had "Tommy John" surgery on his elbow and will not be able to throw until after spring football. He should still help Miami, who is starved for a starting quarterback with well above-average skill, combined with some pizzazz and moxie. That guy is Beck.
With all due respect to Emory Williams, his heart is bigger than his ability. His second-half performance at the Pop Tarts Bowl in December was more of an audition and he failed miserably. After the game, Cristobal sent out the "Bat Signal" for a portal quarterback. Then, Beck was delivered on a silver platter.
This was a move Miami had to make. Miami needed a transfer portal quarterback and they got the very best available. It cost them $4 million for one season, but it could continue to lay the foundation for great things to come down the line.
There might also be a parade down Biscayne Boulevard come next January.