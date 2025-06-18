Opinion: Miami's Carson Beck Will Be A Heisman Finalist
Everyone can be on the Carson Beck hate train, but the stats show that he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Also, take into account everyone else's standards about what conference is superior to others; the new Miami Hurricanes quarterback should dog walk everyone in the ACC.
I don't believe in those things, as the ACC had some of the best defenses and offenses in the country last season, but just fell short in the end. The Hurricanes had the best offense in the country, led by Cam Ward, and still, they were a game short of making the College Football Playoff and the ACC Championship game.
I do believe that the SEC is a better conference than the ACC, but not as much as others love to portray it. The Big 10 has won the last two national championship games, and each of those games was played against a then-Washington Pac-12 team and an Independent Notre Dame team. NIL has changed the alignment of which conference will rise above the others. Beck's time in the ACC is the perfect time to debunk these theories.
Let Cam Ward see a team like Penn State or Boise State, and those outcomes would be different. Still, the Hurricanes didn't have a defense, and now, on paper, they do. Bring in a quarterback whose only losses at the collegiate level are against Alabama, and Beck will have a career year for Miami.
The argument against this is that Georgia has had one of the best defenses in the country year after year, and granted, Beck did have a great defense the past two years to rely on. With the Hurricanes, it might not be the same, but two things better are the offensive line and the weapons around him. Not the weapons from two years ago, his targets from last year. The same Bulldogs offense that led the country in drop passes that could have had Beck in those Heisman conversations last season.
This year, he will have those same eyes on him in a new light. Following the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is a hard ask, but who says that he can't do it? He had the first-hand Miami experience getting his cars stolen and breaking up with his "superstar' girlfriend. There is nothing but football on his mind now. No distraction, not that he was ever distracted in the first place.
Last season, Beck did have a down year, and coming off a UCL injury will be his biggest question mark entering the season. Moreover, the first game of the season is against Notre Dame, which knocked the Beckless Bulldogs out of the CFP last season. He has a few chips on his shoulder and will blow them off in the first game of the season. The first week, the talk of the college football world will be the New Miami Hurricanes quarterback as he leads them back to the top of the college football world.