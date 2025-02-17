Paul Finebaum Has a Bold Prediction for Carson Beck and the 2025 Miami Hurricanes
The newest quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes has already turned heads and now one of ESPN's top College Football analysts believes that the new man under center has a great chance of getting the Hurricanes over the hump.
Paul Finebaum is known to be a bit biased towards the SEC as it's top college analyst for ESPN and because of that he has had a good look at what Carson Beck can do. He believes that Beck can lead the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff and still likes him as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
“I believe he does,” Finebaum said when asked if Beck can get Miami to the playoffs, via On3. “Carson Beck is a very good quarterback who at times last year, really helped bail Georgia out. And I’m thinking of that Tennessee game in particular, that was do or die. I still like him."
He highlighted the little he had to work with at Georgia in his last year. The Bulldogs led the country in dropped passes.
“He had so little to work with, the talent around him was so different than the year before, with [Brock] Bowers and [Ladd] McConkey, that he just never could adapt, and he just didn’t look happy. Maybe learning to drive a Lamborghini just really overwhelmed him," Finebaum said.
Still, Beck is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and will prove it once he suits up as a Hurricane.
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Miami Hurricanes Legend Snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame Again
Where Does Miami's Mario Cristobal Fall in the Coaching Rankings for 2025?
Some In the National Media Loves Carson Beck as the New Miami Quarterback
Miami Returns Former Assistant To Help The Secondary of the Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.