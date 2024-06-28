2024 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 12: Syracuse
It is the final game of the season for the Hurricanes and they are on the road to face the Syracuse Orange in hopes to finish the season strong.
Last season, the Orange finished 6-7 and a 2-6 conference record but with the addition of some new players, that could change in favor of the New York team. The Hurricanes will look to continue their win streak against the program which now sits at six games in a row. This could be the seventh win for the team and possibly the win that gets the team to 10 wins on the season with a favorable schedule.
Here is a look at the 2024 Syracuse Orange football team:
Offense
Last season the offense of the Orange ranked 73rd in the country, but the new addition of quarterback Ohio State transfer Kyle Mccord could change the outlook for the team. He will likely be the starter after leading the team to be one of the best in the country last season, however, he tended to perform under what his standards are against teams with quality defenses. He has shown that he has the talent to be one of the best in the country but more to be seen out of the new Orange QB.
Running back LeQuint Allen will return for his junior season after rushing for over 1000 yards last season. On 245 carries, he scored nine touchdowns on 4.3 yards a carry and was the driving force for the offense last season. With the addition of McCord, there could be a chance that he will not touch the ball as much to preserve his body. Also with the new addition of offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon, a pro-style offense will be installed to benefit him and the receivers in the group.
The receivers did not have much to work with last season as former quarterback Garrett Shrader only threw for 1686 yards on 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Still, the leading receiver Damien Alford will exit the program and head to Utah after leading the team with 33 receptions, 610 yards, and three touchdowns. The room will have to step up in their performance but now with a quarterback who will likely throw for 3000-plus yards, the receivers and tight ends will get more opportunities to show their talent. Some players to watch out for are Umari Hatcher and TE Dan Villari. The offensive line has also been one of the weak points on the team, but some experience is returning to protect McCord.
Defense
Another addtion to the program was the addition of Elijah Robinson as the new defensive coordinator. Robinson is coming from Texas A&M which has ranked in the top 20 nationally in defense agasint the run.
SU will return some of their most productive talent in the middle of the field with seniors Marlowe Wax and Derek McDonald who have proven to be two of the ACC’s best linebackers. Wax has had two fantastic seasons after finishing his sophomore year with 88 total tackles and improving it to 108 for his junior campaign.
While SU has a couple of holes to plug on the perimeter, its safety trio of Duce Chestnut, Alijah Clark, and Justin Barron have the athleticism, instincts, and quickness to try and aid with the mistakes that could be made from the defensive line and edge rushers.
The pass rush of the Orange were some of the weakest in the ACC last season but now a new DC, that could change. The focus will be on the run game but that won't stop the improvement from the lines perspective. The loss of Kevon Darton to Arizona could hurt the team but the youthful side could also bring in a new mindset for what the program wants it to be.
Schedule
This is the final game of the season for both teams. This could mean many things for both programs as they will either be preparing for a bowl game or the case of the Hurricanes, it could be a playoff spot on the line. The season will be up to the Hurricanes because of the quality of the team's schedule. Winning dominantly against a team like the Orange on the road could be a positive sign that the team can travel and take their show and put them anywhere.
Outlook
This is the end of the season for the Canes, and it could be one of the best in recent memory. For the Hurricanes, there could be multiple players up for first, second, and third teams across many publications. Cameron Ward is sitting at the fifth-best odds of winning the Heisman on many betting sites and it is a great bet to place. This could be the return of the U, and that is a great thing for college football.
The Game
Date: November 30
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Location: JMA Wireless Dome
Series: The Hurricanes lead the series 16-7 against the Orange.
Last Matchup: The Hurricanes dominated on defense in a 27-19 victory where Syracuse QB Eric Dungey threw four interceptions. Canes QB Malik Rosier threw for 344 yards and two TDs.
Miami Hurricanes 2024 Football Schedule
August 31 at Florida
September 7 Florida A&M
September 14 Ball State
September 21 at USF
September 27 Virginia Tech
October 5 at California
October 12 Bye Week
October 19 at Louisville
October 26 Florida State
November 2 Duke
November 9 at Georgia Tech
November 16 Bye Week
November 23 Wake Forest
November 30 at Syracuse