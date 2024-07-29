2024 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Offensive Line
It has been head coach Mario Cristobals, and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal's goal to rebuild and retool the offensive line of the Miami Hurricanes. In their three year process of rebuilding, the offensive line seems to be the best it has been in a number of years. There are many future NFL pros in the trenches for the Hurricanes and with that comes great protections for Cameron Ward to work around and running backs to run with.
Starters
1. LT Jalen Rivers
One of the most talented linemen in the ACC and the country continues to show why he is NFL-ready while also starting to find his rhythm as a leader for this group of Hurricanes.
Rivers is a fifth-yeard junior that Cristobal believes is already an NFL pro that just decided to return to fulfill his goals that he set out with the rebuilding process of the Miami Hurricanes program. He is coming off a season where he was named to the All-ACC Second Team.
PFF (Pro Football Focus) gave Rivers a 74.5 pass-blocking grade and a 69.9 run-blocking grade. Rivers allowed 14 pressures and two sacks in 2023.
2. LG Samson Okunlola
A five-star recruit who ranked as the No. 20 overall player in the country in the 2023 class, Okunlola played in three games for the Hurricanes this season, playing 30 offensive snaps. He missed most of the season during his freshman campaign after suffering a lower-body injury that caused him to get surgery.
During his time on the field, Okunlola earned a 71.7 run-blocking grade and a 71.8 pass-blocking grade. He did not allow a pressure or sack on the season.
3. C Zach Carpenter
Carpenter made 27 appearances in his Indiana career, including 25 starts - 12 of which came in 2023. This is also his second time transferring after starting his career playing for Michigan.
He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection this season, playing 804 total snaps, allowing a 2.3-percent pressure rate, which was good for third-best in the conference. He did not allow a sack against top opponents like Ohio State, Louisville, and Penn State. He also had a 70-pass blocking grade or higher against seven of twelve 2023 opponents, allowing just eight pressures and five hurries on the season.
4. RT Francis Mauigoa
After having a great freshman year that started with some troubles, Mauigoa started to find his own as the season went on. One of the best blockers in the country and he is now going into his sophomore year. The youth of the line is another thrilling yet worrisome deal for all parties involved. The talent, moreover is there.
Mauigoa received a 67.8 overall grade, 71.8 run grade, and 62.9 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Mauigoa was named a Freshman All-American with Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain by PFF. As a freshman, he helped his own against some of the best rushers in the country and still there was rarely a time where he was allowing defenders past.
5. RG Anez Cooper
Cooper was a 2023 All-ACC, Honorable Mention. He served as one of the top performers on the offensive line and played a key role on the line that was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award, honoring the nation’s top unit. He Started all 13 games at right guard with the Hurricanes and will be going into his junior season as one of the best guards in the country.