2024 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Wide Receivers
The departure of Colbie Young was a disappointing part of the offseason for the Miami Hurricanes but the returning production for the wide receiver room will still be one of the best in the country. Three receivers with over 800 yards of offense last season and over 15 touchdowns combined will always be an incentive for a new transfer quarterback.
The Hurricane's weapons on the outside exploded last season with the new and improved offensive line, and that was only scratching the surface of what they could and would do. Here is a look at the 2024 wide receiver room for the upcoming season for the Canes.
1. Xavier Restrepo
Some would consider Restrepo a top-ten receiver in the country and after his production last season, many will argue that he is in the top five. The senior exploded the previous season for the best season of his Hurricane career working out of the slot. 1092 yards, 85 receptions, and six receiving touchdowns made him one of Tyler Van Dyke's favorite targets and now Cameron Ward's.
The best way to describe Restrepo is that he was Mr. Realaible for the Canes whenever you needed him for big first downs or gains. Five games of over 100 yards and seven yards short against Boston College of a 200-yard game. He is always open and will find the space he needs to be in, and that will always be one of the best things about one of the team's star receivers.
2. Jacolby George
One of the best route runners in the ACC will be beside Restrepo as George will be wide receiver two in most people's eyes for the Hurricanes. His ability to get around anyone and his great footwork make him a great target for Ward to throw to. The speed and elusiveness that he possesses will have him high on many people's draft boards this upcoming season.
Last season he led the team in receiving touchdowns with eight, including 57 receptions and accumulating 864 yards. He had two games of over 100 yards and his best was against Florida State with five receptions on 153 yards and two touchdowns.
3. Sam Brown
The only transfer in the room for the Hurricanes is the Houston standout in Brown. Last season he was a majority of the Cougars offense with over 50 receptions and over 800 yards while bringing in three TDs.
Starting his career at West Virginia and transferring to the state of Texas was one of the best things the receiver could have done and his talent will be fully realized as a Hurricane. His receiver style is a mix between Restrepo and George with great route running and a way to get into open areas that will lead the team into pushing the ball down the field.
4. Isaiah Horton
The worries of Colbie Young leaving for the SEC and joining the Georiga Bulldogs would be concerning for the Hurricanes if they did not have a great replacement in Horton. They hold the same physical traits and abilities with their size, physicality, and speed.
Last season Horton got to see some playing time, but it was not as many some would have liked to see. He will get that chance this season after having a couple of games under his belt. Van Dyke and Horton did not have the best connection in multiple games with a lot of confusion from Horton. That will come with time and experience but that does not change the fact that Horton is a physical presence that will improve.
5. Ray Ray Joseph
Joseph spent most of his time as a returner last season and was an effective one at times. He is still young and will have time to develop under some of the best receivers in the ACC. With his time learning and growing, the 2025 season could see the talent finally take that step into the spotlight as the next great receiver for the Hurricanes.