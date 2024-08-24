How Does Florida State's Loss Effect The Miami Hurricanes Projections In The ACC?
All the offseason hype around the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles has come to a screeching halt as they lose to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the opening game of the college football season 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland.
The talk about how the quarterback play would be up to par with Jordan Travis from last season and how the new-look defensive line became glaring issues. A dominant offensive line from the Yellow Jackets and the No. 1 rushing attack in the ACC last season controlled the trenches all afternoon.
DJ Uiagalelei did not impress in his return to the ACC. His stats will show that he was accurate but dink and dunks do not win football games when the ball needs to be pushed downfield. He had moments during the game where he flashed his potential in the drive to tie the game 21-21 in the fourth quarter, but the offense struggled for three quarters due to his limited play.
Both teams had victories over the Miami Hurricanes last season, but those victories all came within one score. Miami on paper has a better offensive line than Tech who dominated the Seminoles all game. Miami has the better quarterback between Hanyes King and Uiagalelei and the same amount of talent in the running back room. FSU also struggled on the offensive side of the ball in pushing the ball down which will favor a questionable secondary from the Hurricanes.
The ability to test the secondary against Georiga Tech was limited, however, there were times had Uiagalelei had been a bit more accurate, the ball would have had chances to be pushed down the field but that will be an issue for FSU all season long.
The game plan is simple against both teams. Run the ball and control the line of scrimmage, something the Hurricanes can and did do against each team last season. This game showed that the Hurricanes are in a prime position to take over the ACC. Clemson is still in the wings waiting to return to its spot at the mountaintop, but don't be surprised if Georiga Tech continues its momentum from this top-10 victory.