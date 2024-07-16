Miami Hurricanes EA Sports College Football 25 Roster Headlined by Damien Martinez
A stud transfer running back leads the pack of Hurricanes atop the roster in EA Sports College Football 25.
The 90-Plus Club
Damien Martinez's 91 overall rating tops the charts for the Hurricanes, as the Oregon State transfer looks to build on his impressive total of over 1100 rushing yards last season. The bruising back boasts a 92 "trucking" rating, meaning that his 6-foot 237 pound frame will be adept at racking up yardage between the tackles.
Sophomore sensation Rueben Bain Jr. trails closely behind Martinez with a 90 overall rating from his left end spot. With a 94 overall power move rating, Bain Jr. will be a threat off the edge in every matchup. Behind him, serving as the last of the 90-plus club on the Hurricane roster, is wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, a fifth year senior.
Livin' in the 80's
One player who just missed out on a 90 overall rating is quarterback Cameron Ward. At 89 overall, the senior from West Columbia, Texas, poses significant dual threat ability in the backfield. Ward has nothing to fear, though, as right behind him on the rankings are his left tackle Jalen Rivers, right tackle Francis Mauigoa and right guard Anez Cooper at 88, 87 and 85 overall, respectively.
Following Cooper, a trio of 85 overalls emerge. Right end Elijah Alston, wide receiver Jacolby George and kicker Andres Borregales all share the same rating. Borregales, though, should prove a worthy asset to any player using the Hurricanes, especially with the new kicking meter introduced exclusively within College Football 25.
Middle linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. and backup halfback Mark Fletcher Jr. all share an 84 overall rating. Cornerback Dyoni Hill is the highest rated player in Miami's defensive backfield at 82 overall -- a rating which he shares with defnesive tackle Marley Cook.
Strong Safety Mishael Powell and corner Donte Langston both check in at an 81 overall before halfback Ajay Allen, outside linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, left tackle Samson Okunlola and tight end Elijah Arroyo all round out the 80's club at just that -- an 80 overall.
79-75's
Pos - Player Name
Overall
TE - Cam McCormick
79
LE - Akheem Mesidor
79
P - Dylan Joyce
79
CB - Robert Stafford
79
DT - C.J. Clark
78
RG - Luis Cristobal Jr.
78
LE - Armondo Blount
78
TE - Riley Williams
78
RE - Marquise Lightfoot
77
MLB - Jaylin Alderman
77
FS - Dennis Knight
77
MLB - Ramon Breaston
77
LT - Markel Bell
77
SS - Jaden Harris
77
WR - Joshisa Trader
76
FS - Zaquan Patterson
76
CB - Russ Cotton
76
RE - Liam Ramsey
76
SS - Markeith Williams
76
FS - Isaiah Taylor
76
RB - Chris Johnson Jr.
76
WR - Isaiah Horton
76
MLB - Malik Bryant
76
OLB - Raul Aguirre Jr.
76
OLB - Dion Morgan
75
RE - K.J. McManus
75
DT - Anthony Campbell
75
C - Ryan Rodriguez
75