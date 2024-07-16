All Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes EA Sports College Football 25 Roster Headlined by Damien Martinez

At 91 Overall, Damien Martinez tops the charts for Miami players in EA Sports' newest College Football Title

Tanner Marlar

Nov 18, 2023; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers running back Damien Martinez (6) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports
A stud transfer running back leads the pack of Hurricanes atop the roster in EA Sports College Football 25.

The 90-Plus Club

Damien Martinez's 91 overall rating tops the charts for the Hurricanes, as the Oregon State transfer looks to build on his impressive total of over 1100 rushing yards last season. The bruising back boasts a 92 "trucking" rating, meaning that his 6-foot 237 pound frame will be adept at racking up yardage between the tackles.

Sophomore sensation Rueben Bain Jr. trails closely behind Martinez with a 90 overall rating from his left end spot. With a 94 overall power move rating, Bain Jr. will be a threat off the edge in every matchup. Behind him, serving as the last of the 90-plus club on the Hurricane roster, is wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, a fifth year senior.

Livin' in the 80's

One player who just missed out on a 90 overall rating is quarterback Cameron Ward. At 89 overall, the senior from West Columbia, Texas, poses significant dual threat ability in the backfield. Ward has nothing to fear, though, as right behind him on the rankings are his left tackle Jalen Rivers, right tackle Francis Mauigoa and right guard Anez Cooper at 88, 87 and 85 overall, respectively.

Following Cooper, a trio of 85 overalls emerge. Right end Elijah Alston, wide receiver Jacolby George and kicker Andres Borregales all share the same rating. Borregales, though, should prove a worthy asset to any player using the Hurricanes, especially with the new kicking meter introduced exclusively within College Football 25.

Middle linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. and backup halfback Mark Fletcher Jr. all share an 84 overall rating. Cornerback Dyoni Hill is the highest rated player in Miami's defensive backfield at 82 overall -- a rating which he shares with defnesive tackle Marley Cook.

Strong Safety Mishael Powell and corner Donte Langston both check in at an 81 overall before halfback Ajay Allen, outside linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, left tackle Samson Okunlola and tight end Elijah Arroyo all round out the 80's club at just that -- an 80 overall.

79-75's

Pos - Player Name

Overall

TE - Cam McCormick

79

LE - Akheem Mesidor

79

P - Dylan Joyce

79

CB - Robert Stafford

79

DT - C.J. Clark

78

RG - Luis Cristobal Jr.

78

LE - Armondo Blount

78

TE - Riley Williams

78

RE - Marquise Lightfoot

77

MLB - Jaylin Alderman

77

FS - Dennis Knight

77

MLB - Ramon Breaston

77

LT - Markel Bell

77

SS - Jaden Harris

77

WR - Joshisa Trader

76

FS - Zaquan Patterson

76

CB - Russ Cotton

76

RE - Liam Ramsey

76

SS - Markeith Williams

76

FS - Isaiah Taylor

76

RB - Chris Johnson Jr.

76

WR - Isaiah Horton

76

MLB - Malik Bryant

76

OLB - Raul Aguirre Jr.

76

OLB - Dion Morgan

75

RE - K.J. McManus

75

DT - Anthony Campbell

75

C - Ryan Rodriguez

75

